In a visit to Adur yesterday (Thursday, January 18), Rishi Sunak discussed investment into the A27 to help improve traffic flow, which he says is an issue ‘consistently raised in Parliament’.

The Prime Minister met with scouts in Shoreham Port to learn about SUPETA, a community sailing project for young people.

During his visit, he told Sussex World that congestion along the A27 between Adur and Chichester is something that is ‘consistently raised in Parliament as being an issue’.

Joined by MP Tim Loughto n, Mr Sunak spoke of the investments that had been made elsewhere along the A27 and said the Roads Minister, MP Guy Opperman, will continue to listen to concerns relating to the Sussex stretch of the road as they are raised in Parliament.

Rishi Sunak visits Sea Scouts at Shoreham Port.

"We’re investing a record amount in roads generally, and other bits of the A27 have had that investment, not a million miles away from here,” Mr Sunak said.

“I know it’s something that Tim has consistently raised in Parliament as being an issue, and as we decide these things, you can rest assured that he’ll continue to do that and the Roads Minister will be listening attentively.

“But this is something that Tim has raised in Parliament many , many times.”

Mr Loughton added: “The trouble is it’s the busiest road around.

“We were going to have an Ikea on the A27 at Lancing which would’ve completely killed everything, fortunately that’s not now happening.

“The only solution ultimately is to tunnel through the Downs. Because it’s a South Downs National Park we can’t build any new roads. That’s the problem we’ve got which is hugely problematic.

“But we’ve got to do a lot more to keep the traffic flowing and that’s why some of the works that the National Highways are doing will hopefully help the traffic flow which is the problem.”

In October, National Highways announced a ‘comprehensive package of road improvements’ for the A27 which serves a population of more than 750,000 people, according to the government agency.