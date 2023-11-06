River bursts its banks flooding main road in Hastings area
The River Brede overflowed causing flood water to cover the main A28 road from Hastings, that goes through Westfield and Northiam. It happened at the foot of Brede Hill, making it difficult for cars to get through on Sunday.
The area, in the Brede Valley, is known to flood but this was the worst it has been for some time. Elsewhere in Hastings there was flooding on roads, including by the park in St Helens Road.
There was also flooding at Old Roar Gill in Alexandra Park.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a number of incidents on Saturday where cars had become trapped by flood water.
Picture by Julia Worthington.