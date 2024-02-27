RNLI and Coastguard called in search for missing person at sea in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews were called out late on Monday, February 26 evening and were joined in the rescue search by Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard, Coastguard helicopter 163 as well as Sussex Police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “At 10.08pm on Monday, February 26 both of our lifeboats were tasked for the 23rd callout of the year to complete a search for a missing person.

“D-Class lifeboat 'David H' launched with a crew of four and made their way to the search area. The crew performed a shoreline search backed up by Eastbourne's All Weather Lifeboat 'RNLB Henry Heys Duckworth' which had a crew of seven.

Volunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help complete a search for a missing person at sea. Picture: Matt/RNLI crew and Simon/ Launch Authority

“Also on scene was Coastguard Helicopter 163, Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard and Sussex Police.