BREAKING

RNLI and Coastguard called in search for missing person at sea in Eastbourne

Volunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help complete a search for a missing person at sea.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews were called out late on Monday, February 26 evening and were joined in the rescue search by Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard, Coastguard helicopter 163 as well as Sussex Police.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “At 10.08pm on Monday, February 26 both of our lifeboats were tasked for the 23rd callout of the year to complete a search for a missing person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“D-Class lifeboat 'David H' launched with a crew of four and made their way to the search area. The crew performed a shoreline search backed up by Eastbourne's All Weather Lifeboat 'RNLB Henry Heys Duckworth' which had a crew of seven.

Most Popular
Volunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help complete a search for a missing person at sea. Picture: Matt/RNLI crew and Simon/ Launch AuthorityVolunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help complete a search for a missing person at sea. Picture: Matt/RNLI crew and Simon/ Launch Authority
Volunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help complete a search for a missing person at sea. Picture: Matt/RNLI crew and Simon/ Launch Authority

“Also on scene was Coastguard Helicopter 163, Eastbourne Coastguard, Birling Gap Coastguard and Sussex Police.

“A comprehensive search was carried out for two hours. We are pleased to report the casualty was located safe, away from the area.”

Related topics:Eastbourne RNLIBirling Gap CoastguardSussex Police