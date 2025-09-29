RNLI Eastbourne lifeboats launched in missing person searches

Lifeboats from RNLI Eastbourne were launched on service after reports of missing people in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 28 at 9.43pm, Solent Coastguard requested both of RNLI Eastbourne’s lifeboats to launch on service after reports of missing person in the Pevensey Bay area.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “Our D-Class Inshore lifeboat quickly launched and made best speed, in the calm sea conditions, towards the search area, Shortly followed by our All-Weather Trent Class lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the inshore lifeboat (ILB) arrived on scene, information was received that the casualty had been located by police and Coastguard Rescue Officers and no further assistance was required from the lifeboats.

Lifeboats from RNLI Eastbourne were launched on service after reports of missing people in the area. Picture: RNLI Eastbourne

“Both boats then stood down and returned to their stations.”

Volunteers were later called on request at 5.36am on Monday, September 29, following reports of a missing person.

The RNLI spokesperson added: “Fortunately, two minutes after the crews pagers sounded, the person was located and no launch was required.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”