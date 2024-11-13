RNLI lifeboat called to help rescue person in water requiring assistance near Pevensey Bay
The RNLI confirmed that it’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was launched following a request by Solent Coastguard.
Police officers, Coastguard Rescue Officers, alongside the inshore lifeboat were on hand to locate the person in peril and help them out of the water, taking them to nearby rock for further care.
A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The ILB crew was released and returned to station. Due to the conditions on the beach, recovery onto the trailer was abandoned and the ILB was taken to the safe haven of Sovereign Harbour.
“The D-Class remains fully operational, and will return to station at the next available opportunity.”
In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
