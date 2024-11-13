RNLI lifeboat called to help rescue person in water requiring assistance near Pevensey Bay

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:39 GMT
A lifeboat from Eastbourne’s RNLI was launched yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 12) to help rescue a person in the water ‘requiring assistance’ near Pevensey Bay.

The RNLI confirmed that it’s D-Class Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was launched following a request by Solent Coastguard.

Police officers, Coastguard Rescue Officers, alongside the inshore lifeboat were on hand to locate the person in peril and help them out of the water, taking them to nearby rock for further care.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The ILB crew was released and returned to station. Due to the conditions on the beach, recovery onto the trailer was abandoned and the ILB was taken to the safe haven of Sovereign Harbour.

A lifeboat from Eastbourne’s RNLI was launched yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 12) to help rescue a person in the water ‘requiring assistance’ near Pevensey Bay. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

“The D-Class remains fully operational, and will return to station at the next available opportunity.”

In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

