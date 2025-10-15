RNLI lifeboats launched to help rescue person in 'precarious position' at cliffs near Eastbourne

Both of RNLI Eastbourne’s were launched in the search of an injured person in a ‘precarious position’ on the cliffs to the west of the town.

The lifeboats were launched at 1.42am on Saturday, October 11 to reports of the injured person nearby.

On scene, volunteer crews were joined by Newhaven, Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue teams, Sussex Police officers, ambulance crews and coastguard helicopter 'Rescue 363'.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “After an extensive search was carried out in darkness by all assets on scene, Sussex Police officers located the casualty away from the search area and our lifeboats stood down and returned to their stations just before 4am."

The RNLI’s D-Class Inshore lifeboat (ILB) was requested later that day at 3.42pm to locate and assist a 18ft angling vessel with engine failure in the close vicinity to Pevensey Bay beach.

The RNLI spokesperson added: “After launching, our ILB crew arrived on scene within six minutes and located the casualty vessel, with two persons on board, drifting a short distance from the beach.

“The Helmsman on the ILB decided the best way to assist the casualties and prevent any further hazard to navigation, was to tow the stricken vessel into the safe haven of Sovereign Harbour.

“20 minutes after the tow commenced, the casualty vessel was safely moored in the lock and left in the safe hands of the marina staff and the ILB stood down and returned to station.

“In a coastal emergency, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”