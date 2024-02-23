RNLI to celebrate 200th anniversary next month

Nathan Jones has been raising money to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI with fundraising walks.

Since 1861 Selsey Lifeboat Station has played its part in providing safety to mariners in the waters. In common with the other 238 RNLI lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland, Selsey Lifeboat Station is operated by brave lifeboat crews, aided by a team of land-based volunteers.

In 2023, over £188 M was spent by the charity in the UK and Ireland supporting stations, operations, lifeboats and training. In 2017 a new lifeboat station was built in Selsey to house the ‘revolutionary’ Shannon All Weather Lifeboat, which alone costs over £2.5M.

Ninety-five percent of RNLI income is contributed by donations, so volunteers are essential to help generate the income necessary to support the ongoing work of the charity through various fundraising events.

To celebrate their bicentennial milestone, local RNLI volunteers are aiming to raise £20,000. Aside from fundraising, the volunteers are keen to engage and entertain the local community.

Vaughan Turney, Selsey RNLI Chair said “We are extraordinarily grateful to the local community for their support and we wish to widen awareness and to give something back.

"This year we plan to offer a wide range of events to include live music, suppers, walks and quizzes. In order to plan, stage and run these events we need more volunteers to help us in a variety of roles”.

