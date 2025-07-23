RNLI volunteers called to possible person in water in Eastbourne
The volunteers were requested to launch at 10.24pm on Tuesday, July 22 following a reports of a possible person in the water at Holywell.
A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The D-Class Inshore lifeboat launched and made best speed to the last known area in unfavorable sea conditions and commenced a shoreline search alongside Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard rescue teams.
“The area was saturated and with nothing found, all teams were stood down.
“The call was believed to be a false alarm with good intent, the area is known to have numerous seals that, when they surface, look like a person's head in the water.
“If you see something on the coast and are unsure if it could be someone in distress, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”
