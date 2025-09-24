RNLI volunteers called to search for paddleboarders at Pevensey Bay

Volunteers from RNLI Eastbourne were called to search for paddleboarders signalling for help at Pevensey Bay.

The RNLI crew were called out 6:20pm on Friday, September 19 to called of two people on a paddleboard half a mile off Pevensey Bay.

The volunteers launched the D Class Inshore Lifeboat ‘David H’ and made their way towards the people in distress’ location.

A spokesperson for RNLI Eastbourne added: “Once the ILB (Inshore Lifeboat) arrived on the scene they located the paddleboarders who advised they were not in distress and were about to head back to the shore.

"With no assistance required the ILB informed the coastguard and returned to station. False alarm with good intent and the first informant did the right thing by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard.

"Just as crews were leaving the station and heading home for their evening tea, the pager sounded again at 8pm. They were asked to stand by at immediate readiness for an incident to the occurring to the west of the pier.