RNLI volunteers launch lifeboat to help broken yacht during Airbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 13:03 BST
RNLI volunteers in Eastbourne launched its Inshore Lifeboat during Airbourne to help a yacht whose mast had snapped.

While both of the Eastbourne RNLI’s lifeboats were out on exercise for the duration of the airshow, on Sunday, August 18, crews were alerted to a yacht whose mast had snapped, with the sail fouling the propeller and losing all ability to return to a place of safety.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The D-Class was on scene within minutes and transferred a crew member onto the casualty vessel who attempted to recover the lines and sail from the water, then commenced a tow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) making slow progress against the tide, and the Trent Class All-Weather Lifeboat now on scene, the tow was transferred and the vessel was brought into the entrance of Sovereign Harbour and handed over to the marina workboat and taken to the boat hoist.

"Both boats were then stood down.”

Related topics:Eastbourne RNLISovereign HarbourILB

