RNLI volunteers launch lifeboat to help broken yacht during Airbourne
While both of the Eastbourne RNLI’s lifeboats were out on exercise for the duration of the airshow, on Sunday, August 18, crews were alerted to a yacht whose mast had snapped, with the sail fouling the propeller and losing all ability to return to a place of safety.
A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “The D-Class was on scene within minutes and transferred a crew member onto the casualty vessel who attempted to recover the lines and sail from the water, then commenced a tow.
"With the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) making slow progress against the tide, and the Trent Class All-Weather Lifeboat now on scene, the tow was transferred and the vessel was brought into the entrance of Sovereign Harbour and handed over to the marina workboat and taken to the boat hoist.
"Both boats were then stood down.”
