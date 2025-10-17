Road closure information for Hastings Bonfire

The 30th anniversary celebrations of Hastings Bonfire take place on Saturday with thousands of people expected to line the streets to watch the procession.

Buses will be replacing train services to Hastings for the weekend due to engineering works. Anyone travelling by car is advised to park in town centre car parks. Pelham Place car park is closed for safety during the bonfire, and Rock-a-Nore car park is within the road closure zone so you will not be able to get in or out of it between 5.30pm and 11pm. There are car parks at Priory Street and Priory Meadow. Please note that Priory Street car park closes at 11pm. The main timings for the event are: 18:45pm – Lighting of the beacon on the East Hill; 19:15pm – The Torchlit Procession commences from White Rock; 21:00pm – The bonfire on the beach is lit followed by the firework display. There is Guy making at Stade Hall on Saturday 18th October from 9.30am. Judging will take place at 2pm. The lights in Bottle Alley will be on their bonfire setting to mark the weekend.