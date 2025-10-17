Road closure information for Hastings Bonfire
A number of key road, including a long stretch of the main A259 seafront will be closed from late afternoon until after 11pm.
he following roads will be closed between 5.30pm and 11pm to allow the event to happen safely: Old London Road (The Bourne to Priory Road) Harold Road (All Saints Street to The Bourne) The Bourne Rock-a-Nore Road All Saints Street High Street East Beach Street East Parade Marine Parade Sturdee Place Pelham Place Breeds Place Denmark Place Carlisle Parade White Rock Robertson Street Harold Place Havelock Road Albert Road.
Buses will be replacing train services to Hastings for the weekend due to engineering works. Anyone travelling by car is advised to park in town centre car parks. Pelham Place car park is closed for safety during the bonfire, and Rock-a-Nore car park is within the road closure zone so you will not be able to get in or out of it between 5.30pm and 11pm. There are car parks at Priory Street and Priory Meadow. Please note that Priory Street car park closes at 11pm. The main timings for the event are: 18:45pm – Lighting of the beacon on the East Hill; 19:15pm – The Torchlit Procession commences from White Rock; 21:00pm – The bonfire on the beach is lit followed by the firework display. There is Guy making at Stade Hall on Saturday 18th October from 9.30am. Judging will take place at 2pm. The lights in Bottle Alley will be on their bonfire setting to mark the weekend.