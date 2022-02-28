Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm February 25 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell to Slindon, Lane closures for surveying work.
• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A27, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach.
• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Angmering to Crossbush, mobile lane closure for street lighting repairs.
• A27, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Relief Road Arundel, portable signal works for Openreach. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.