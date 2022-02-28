Drivers in and around Arun will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A27, from 8pm February 25 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell to Slindon, Lane closures for surveying work.

Road closures: five for Arun drivers this week

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works by Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 5am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Angmering to Crossbush, mobile lane closure for street lighting repairs.