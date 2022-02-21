Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, lane closures and traffic signals for survey works.

Road closures: six for Arun drivers this week

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements. And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush to Arundel roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.