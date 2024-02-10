Road near Gatwick Airport closed due to flooding, County Council says
A road near Gatwick Airport was closed off yesterday evening (February 09) due to floods, according to a West Sussex County Council spokesperson.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an update posted just past 6pm last night, and which hasn’t been updated since, a spokesperson said The B2037 Antlands Lane, between the M23 Overbridge and Balcombe Road, has been closed due to flooding.
They made clear that a diversion is in place to assist motorists.