Road partially blocked near Climping due to fallen tree
A fallen tree has blocked part of a road on the A259 this morning (November 13).
Traffic has slowed down considerably on A259 Grevatts Lane both ways from Bilsham Road to Yapton Road, according to the AA traffic route planner.
The area is congested up to Flansham, heading Eastbound, and Yapton remains very busy, with diversions heading in and out of the area.