Road repairs underway to Horsham's cobbled streets
Road repairs are currently underway in Horsham town centre with the area expected to be closed to traffic until March 10.
Work began on repairing cobbles in the Carfax last week after an initial delay to the roadworks because of severe weather.
West Sussex County Council, which is carrying out the repairs, says the cobbles have become ‘very uneven in certain locations’ because of heavy goods vehicles.
It says it has had to shut the road to traffic to ensure the safety of both the public and roadworkers.
Pedestrian access is being maintained and shops and businesses in the area are open as usual.