Work began on repairing cobbles in the Carfax last week after an initial delay to the roadworks because of severe weather.

West Sussex County Council, which is carrying out the repairs, says the cobbles have become ‘very uneven in certain locations’ because of heavy goods vehicles.

It says it has had to shut the road to traffic to ensure the safety of both the public and roadworkers.