Fish Lane and Aldwick Avenue are both impassable due to the floods, a spokesperson said and West Sussex County Council Highways has closed them both.

Southern Water has also assessed the site, claiming the flooding is a result of a blocked outfall. The responsibility for the outfall is currently being investigated.

"We know that it is important to resolve the issue and we have a representative on site. They are awaiting a contractor who will assess the outfall and clear the shingle if it is safe to do so. Because this is in the intertidal zone, it makes clearance more complex,” the council spokesperson added.

At present, it is not clear if the flooded outfall is the sole cause of the flooding. Once it has been cleared, further assessments will take place.

"We are working hard to help as much as possible and will provide further updates when they are available,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council added: “Main Road, Yapton is closed at the roundabout junction with North End Road due to flooding.