Robertsbridge’s Christmas Capers brought true festive spirit to the town on Friday (December 2).

The children's parade was described by organisers Robertsbridge Enterprise Group as the 'best ever'

The event was described by organisers as ‘bigger and better than ever’ this year.

The Village Hall was packed all night and many people took part in the children’s parade, which had a spectacular owl as the centrepiece. Parents, grandparents and children held aloft their lanterns which they had made over the last month in weekend workshops.

Almost all local businesses and shops opened their doors on the night, in addition to some houses on the High Street.

A spectacular owl was the centrepiece of the children's parade.

Santa’s grotto, organised by Salehurst School Association, was as popular as ever, with eager children queuing all night.

Celebrations were also held to mark the 40th anniversary of the village’s popular shop the Floral Boutique.

Robertsbridge Christmas Capers is part of the social calendar of the village, especially for the young and the young-in-heart.

Next year’s event will take place on Friday, December 1.

