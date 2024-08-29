Robot combat champion is Chichester lecturer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An engineering lecturer is celebrating victory in a national Robot-Wars style competition this week.

Gareth Anstee, Engineering Project Lecturer at the University of Chichester, battled his way through tough competition to win the UK Hobbyweight category at the Robot Combat Championships in Sheffield.

Robot combat involves the design and build of a robot which then competes against others in a trial of damage, control, and aggression to take home the top prize.

Robots can win outright by either destroying their opponents, or utilising the arena to control a fight.

Gareth Anstee (left) picks up his prize

Categories are divided by weight with hobbyweight robots weighing 5.44kg. It remains an extremely popular sport with many inspired by the high profile it developed during the Robot Wars years on BBC television.

Gareth has competed in the sport for over 10 years, with Revolt previously finishing 3rd in the previous championship – meeting the reigning champion in the final.

Speaking about his win, Gareth said: “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m glad to win after so many years and quite a few close finishes. It was a really close fight in the final, and a lot of anticipation as you wait on the decision but feel you have it”.

Gareth’s robot design skills are put to good use in his day job at the University of Chichester. First and second year students design and build their own robots, with a chance to compete against Gareth’s winning robot. Inspired by his win, Gareth hopes to defend his title next year.