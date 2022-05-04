Rock of Ages at the Hawth in Crawley: Outstanding performances in this deliciously naughty show

Two hours of brilliant singing, great dancing, and a celebration of the wild, wacky and debauched side of the rock scene in Eighties(ish) LA, it will not disappoint.

The strong cast has some outstanding performances, including Sam Turrell and Gabriella Williams as Drew and Sherrie, who come to the Sunset Strip with stars in their eyes but instead of fame and fortune, they find love.

And Jenny Fitzpatrick who starred as strip club owner Justice, and whose amazing vocals were in a class of their own.

Rock of Ages is currently being performed at the Hawth in Crawley

Andrew Carthy was wonderful as the conflicted camp German, Franz, and his scenes with Vicki Manswer as Regina and Vas Constanti as his Papa Hertz could not fail to bring a smile to everyone's faces.

Joshua Dever had just the right amount of jaded cool to be bar owner Dennis Dupree.

And X-Factor champion Matt Terry stepped into the grubby white cowboy boots and hat to play the appallingly badly behaved rock star Stacee Jaxx.

But for me, the man of the night was Joe Gash as the deliciously over the top and naughty narrator Lonny, whose antics made us laugh from beginning to end.

Rock of Ages

Combining more than 25 classic rock tracks, this feel-good musical will have you singing all the way home - and the next day!

I've seen Rock of Ages twice and both times I've gone home thinking of all the people I know who would absolutely love it, and wanting to go along with them so I can enjoy it all over again.