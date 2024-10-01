Rocks' fireworks show set to bring explosive fun to Bognor
And parents are being urged to give their children the perfect start to their half-term break from school in the full knowledge that the youngsters can have a lie-in the morning after the event.
The club’s Jack Pearce says that the spectacular show is s be the biggest and best ever display since it came on the calendar since the 1980s.
Pearce, who has masterminded the event since its inception, says the night provides a boost to the club’s coffers and gives locals the chance to come together and experience a real sense of community.
He said: “We find that families love the extravaganza we put on and we’re delighted that this is the case. And this year the kids can come along and have loads of fun and enjoy a late night with parents knowing they haven’t got school in the morning!
“It’s always a super night, with lots of laughs and great big smiles and that is always especially nice to see.”
The gates open at Nyewood Lane at 5.30pm and as well as the fireworks, which start at 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy arena events, a funfair and even strut their stuff at a disco in Seasons.
*Pay on the gate, cash or card: Adults, £6, children £4, family admission (two adults and up to three children) £16.