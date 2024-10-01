Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Excited families are in for a sparkling night's entertainment at Bognor Regis Town Football Club on Sunday 27th October when the Rocks stage their annual fireworks extravaganza.

And parents are being urged to give their children the perfect start to their half-term break from school in the full knowledge that the youngsters can have a lie-in the morning after the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s Jack Pearce says that the spectacular show is s be the biggest and best ever display since it came on the calendar since the 1980s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearce, who has masterminded the event since its inception, says the night provides a boost to the club’s coffers and gives locals the chance to come together and experience a real sense of community.

Rocks' fireworks show set to bring explosive fun to Bognor

He said: “We find that families love the extravaganza we put on and we’re delighted that this is the case. And this year the kids can come along and have loads of fun and enjoy a late night with parents knowing they haven’t got school in the morning!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always a super night, with lots of laughs and great big smiles and that is always especially nice to see.”

The gates open at Nyewood Lane at 5.30pm and as well as the fireworks, which start at 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy arena events, a funfair and even strut their stuff at a disco in Seasons.

*Pay on the gate, cash or card: Adults, £6, children £4, family admission (two adults and up to three children) £16.