Rocks stage fireworks extravaganza at Bognor Regis
And parents are being urged to give their children the perfect start to their half-term break from school in the full knowledge that the youngsters can have a lie-in on the morning after the event.
Club grandee Jack Pearce says that, thanks to fireworks costing £5,000, the spectacular show will be the biggest and best ever display since it came on the calendar since the 1980s.
Pearce, who has masterminded the event since its inception, says the night provides a boost to the club's coffers and gives locals the chance to come together and experience a real sense of community.
He said: "Families love the show we put on and we're delighted that this is the case. This year will be by far our best event and the kids can come along and have bundles of fun and enjoy a late night knowing they haven't got school in the morning!
"It's always a great night, with lots of laughs and big smiles and that is always lovely to see."
The gates open at the MKM Arena, Nyewood Lane at 5.30pm and as well as the fireworks, which start at 7.30pm, visitors can enjoy arena events, a funfair and even strut their stuff at a disco in Seasons, the club’s events HQ.
*Pay on the gate, cash or card: Adults, £6, children £3, family admission (two adults and up to three children) £16.