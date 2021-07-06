Roger Daltrey from The Who officially opens new community shed in Mayfield – in pictures

He was among those who attended the Grand Opening Fete for the shed on Saturday afternoon.

Launched by Mayfield & Five Ashes Community Services (MAYFACS), a small independent charity based in the village, the shed is part of the international Men’s Shed network.

Intended to help alleviate loneliness and isolation and improve mental health, the sheds are safe welcoming places where men and women can meet and chat, as well as use the facilities to make, repair or upcycle items.

Mr Daltrey has been advocating the Men’s Shed concept for many years and was particularly pleased to see another one opening in Mayfield near where he lives.

The MAYFACS shed was developed throughout the lockdown, thanks to the efforts of project manager Ian Bruce and a team of volunteers who extensively renovated the redundant farm building.

It was made possible by grant funding and generous donations of materials and funds from individuals and companies.

The shed is equipped with a workshop and separate relaxation hub area.

As well as being used by groups, it will host demonstrations and training in a variety of crafts and skills, with the aim of encouraging the transfer of skills between generations, and will effectively be run by the members themselves.

Activities planned so far as Woodwork, Wood-turning, Electrical/Electronics, Metalwork, Art and Crafts, IT skills, Repair shop, and Bee-keeping, with 3D-Printing, engraving, and others suggested by members to follow.

The Grand Opening Fete saw residents come together to see the shed and learn more about MAYFACS’ work. There was a Village Fete atmosphere with other village clubs and organisations showcasing their activities and holding demonstrations, and a selection of high-quality craft and produce vendors, refreshments, BBQ and musical entertainment.

Find out more about MAYFACS at www.mayfacs.org.uk

