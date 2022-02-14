Rolls-Royce has raised £10,000 for Chestnut Tree House through a private auction of artwork.

The auction was hosted by the Chichester based car company's private members club Whispers and participants at the auction were able to place bids online for artwork created by contemporary British Artist Laurence M White.

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations at Rolls-Royce said: “Choosing, then supporting, our House Charity is an important part of life at Rolls-Royce.

“It’s a privilege to support such amazing people and make a real difference in our community.

“The funds raised from this unique auction will go directly to further their extraordinary work.”

Alison Taylor, fundraising manager at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We are truly grateful for the work that the staff at Rolls-Royce do to support Chestnut Tree House.

“Such a significant sum of money allows us to continue to support many children and families in the local area. Many thanks from everyone at Chestnut Tree House.”