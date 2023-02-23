Rolls Royce have announced that its staff has chosen Sophie’s Legacy as this year’s House Charity.

Rolls Royce have announced that its staff has chosen Sophie’s Legacy as this year’s House Charity.

Sophie's Legacy, founded by Gareth and Charlotte Fairall in memory of their daughter Sophie who died from cancer in 2021 aged 10, is a charity that aims help to provide the availability of play specialists seven days a week; improvements to children's food; meals for parents when staying with their child; specific training in childhood cancer for GPs, nurses and other health professionals; and increased funding for childhood cancer research.

Sophie died from cancer in September 2021, aged just ten. During her illness, she compiled a list of changes she wanted to see in hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new House Charity was chosen through a well-established process, entirely independent of senior management, in which staff at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood nominate good causes close to their hearts, with a final shortlist being put to a vote. Staff then organise and run fundraising events throughout the year, consistently raising sums that have a significant impact on what are often small organisations serving the local community.

Charlotte Fairall said, “We would like to thank Rolls-Royce for choosing Sophie's Legacy as their charity for the year. Sophie wanted to improve families’ experiences in hospital along with campaigning for national change. We are seeing a steep increase in referrals for families struggling in hospital with their children and having the support from Rolls-Royce means we can continue to help those in need. We look forward to working with them in the forthcoming year.”

Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said: “We're delighted that Sophie's Legacy will be our House Charity for 2023. In founding this amazing organisation in their daughter's memory, Gareth and Charlotte Fairall have shown incredible courage, and are making a real difference to other families' experience. Our team, who chose Sophie's Legacy through a process we've followed since our earliest days, will be raising funds throughout the coming year to support this wonderful and really important work.”