Roman re-enactors bring history to life in Chichester

Taking place in the city’s Priory Park, from 10am to 4pm, the event featured a range of live demonstrations, exploring all facets of Roman life in Britain, including crime and punishment, military training, slave auctions and gladiatorial combat.

The group, called Legio Secunda Augusta, is widely regarded as one of the best in Europe, known for bringing history to life with military drills, thrilling combat and plenty of historical tidbits.

As well as the shows, visitors got a chance to try their hand at historic archery , learn snippets of Latin and Greek with expert volunteers from Fishbourne Roman Palace, sample some of Woody’s delicious wood-fired pizza, and learn more about Chichester’s archaeological record.

It was all just one part of Roman Week, which gives residents a chance to learn more about the historic city’s iron age roots. Taking place every year, it features guided tours, workshops, interactive storytelling and arts and crafts experiences perfect for kids.

1 . Roman Week in Chichester Roman troops inspect some prospective slaves. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . Roman Week in Chichester A Roman cuirass, ready and waiting for its owner. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . Roman Week in Chichester Roman spears - 'hasta' - and shields - scutum. Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . Roman Week in Chichester Roman slaves being transported by a legionnaire. Photo: Connor Gormley