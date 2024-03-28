Roman settlement in Tangmere is no surprise - Sussex is rich in Roman history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The village is just a mile south of Stane Street, after all; a Roman road linking Chichester (then known as Noviomagus Reginorum) with London via a route now followed rather closely by the A24, A29 and A285.

Tangmere itself is believed to date back to the Saxon era; around 680AD, when King Caedwalla granted some ten acres of land to the church. By 1086, Tangmere was recorded in the Domesday book as having a population of 160, with the stone church of St Andrew built shortly after the Norman Conquest. The building incorporated pieces of Roman bricks, as well as fragments of pre-Norman carved stone, although the presence of an ancient yew tree on the site suggests it had spiritual significance for a long time before that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2016, analysis of lidar and aerial photography lead to the rediscovery of a long-lost Roman road connecting Chichester with Arundel, which may well have run through land near Tangmere. According to an article published by Historic England, leading experts, including Ivan Margary, who secured the preservation of the Roman Palace at Fishbourne, had speculated about the existence of the road for decades.

Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig