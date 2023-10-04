Romesh Ranganathan named Teenage Cancer Trust's first comedy icon

Romesh Ranganathan, Crawley's most famous comedian, has been named as the inaugural Comedy Icon for Teenage Cancer Trust. Romesh's appointment follows his longstanding support for the charity, including performing at their Royal Albert Hall event and contributing to fundraising efforts. During an exclusive meet-and-greet, young individuals who have received support from Teenage Cancer Trust had the opportunity to meet Romesh and witness the filming of Sky's "A League of Their Own."

In a heartwarming gesture of support, comedian Romesh Ranganathan who was born and raised in Crawley has been revealed as Teenage Cancer Trust's inaugural comedy Icon. This esteemed role is dedicated to prominent figures in the entertainment industry who pledge a year of their time to assist young people battling cancer.

One of the key objectives for Icons is to help raise essential funds, ensuring that Teenage Cancer Trust can continue offering exceptional support throughout the challenging journey of cancer treatment. They may also advocate for policy changes at higher levels and work to disseminate critical information for early cancer detection.

Recently, young individuals who have received support from Teenage Cancer Trust were treated to an exclusive meet-and-greet with Romesh Ranganathan. During the event, the group had the privilege of witnessing the filming of Sky's popular comedy series, "A League of Their Own," which featured an extraordinary stunt performed by England's World Cup hero, Mary Earps.

Romesh Ranganathan has been a steadfast supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust for several years. He has taken the stage four times at the charity's renowned annual Royal Albert Hall event, contributing to the vital funds needed for their mission. Additionally, he has participated in a comedy night hosted by Absolute Radio Live, which raised funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, and generously donated items for the charity's Star Boot Sale auction.

Holly, a 20-year-old from Swansea who has been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust, was among the fortunate group that met Romesh during the special gathering. Having been diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma in 2019, Holly emphasized the importance of humor in coping with the challenges of cancer. She expressed her delight at having a popular comedian like Romesh Ranganathan assume the role of the charity's comedy Icon, shedding light on the brighter side of a dark and daunting experience.

In response to his appointment as Teenage Cancer Trust's first comedy Icon, Romesh shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I’m thrilled to be Teenage Cancer Trust’s first comedy Icon. I’ve had the pleasure of supporting the charity for a few years now and I have seen the important work they do to help teenagers and young adults who have cancer."

As part of his commitment, Romesh will be raising funds for both Teenage Cancer Trust and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention charity, during his headline tour in 2024, titled 'Hustle.' The tour will grace some of the UK's most prestigious arenas, including the O2 in London.

Paul McKenzie, Director of Engagement at Teenage Cancer Trust, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are so delighted to have Romesh as our first comedy Icon. His ongoing support means that we can provide tailored care to young people when cancer has turned their world upside down."

Given the challenging times in healthcare, Romesh's support is considered especially critical, as cancer remains the leading cause of death among teenagers and young adults in the UK. With healthcare services under immense pressure and diagnosis delays on the rise, the support provided by icons like Romesh Ranganathan is invaluable.