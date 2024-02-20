Ron hits 100!

BREAKING

Ronald Ives was born in Sompting in 1924, the fifth of six children to Fred and Edith Ives. He lived most of his life in Sompting and Lancing and only came to Manor House in Exmouth after a fall meant that he could no longer continue to live independently anymore at the age of 98.
Ron has always taken a major part in village life in Sussex. He set up a Scout Group then at the age of 18 formed the first ever Youth Club in Sompting as well as helping to run the Sompting football club, running the line and collecting the subs.

During the war as he was an engineer he was deemed to be an essential worker so was part of those group of people who helped the war effort by keeping the wheels of industry moving.

However, feeling the need to do more he joined the Home Guard and was part of the brave men who ensured that everyone was safe from the threat of invasion.

Ron Ives celebrated his 100th birthday.Ron Ives celebrated his 100th birthday.
He remained a toolmaker until retirement and then went to work at the then Boundstone Comprehensive school as a technician, passing on his skills to the next generation of students.

Music has always been a huge part of his life and he volunteered to play in the Home Guard Band during the war then continued to play baritone in the Worthing Silver Band.

He helped to set up and run the Lancing and Sompting British Legion Band for more than 40 years, only stopping in his 80s.

He maintained his interest in music by joining choirs and singing groups and even now entertains the residents of the care home in Devon with his singing,

