Rotarians recognised for service to Eastbourne club
Two well-known Eastbourne Rotarians have been recognised for their service to their club.
A Paul Harris Fellowship Award was made to treasurer Ian Marsden and an honorary life membership certificate to long-serving member Tony Cameron. The fellowship is the highest award within the rotary movement.
Ian has been treasurer of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne for the past ten years, whilst Tony has served the club in various capacities for almost 40 years.
Both presentations were made by the club’s president-elect, Christine Haniver.
For more information on membership of the Rotary of Eastbourne Club visit www.eastbournerotary.org.uk