Rotarians recognised for service to Eastbourne club

Two well-known Eastbourne Rotarians have been recognised for their service to their club.
By Keith RidleyContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Caption: Tony Cameron receives his honorary life membership from Christine Haniver.Caption: Tony Cameron receives his honorary life membership from Christine Haniver.
A Paul Harris Fellowship Award was made to treasurer Ian Marsden and an honorary life membership certificate to long-serving member Tony Cameron. The fellowship is the highest award within the rotary movement.

Ian has been treasurer of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne for the past ten years, whilst Tony has served the club in various capacities for almost 40 years.

Both presentations were made by the club’s president-elect, Christine Haniver.

For more information on membership of the Rotary of Eastbourne Club visit www.eastbournerotary.org.uk

