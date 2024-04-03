Rotary and World Bipolar Day in Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotary Club walks and cycles over 10,000 km to raised £6000 to establish Bipolar peer support group.

On Easter Saturday, members of the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath, engaged the public in the Orchards Shopping Centre to complete the final stage of their ‘Pole to Pole’ challenge goal of cycling/walking 9,500 km. Together with their walk across the South Downs last summer, walks in France and Singapore and cycling, the Rotary Team have raised £6000 for Bipolar UK to establish a much-needed local bipolar peer support group, a first in Sussex beyond Brighton and Hove. On Sat 30th March- World Bipolar Day- their target was smashed – with an incredible 10,595 km now recorded.

The Team was assisted on the day by Polly Wiseman who lives with Bipolar. Polly is a writer, performer, and Artistic Director of Fireraisers theatre company, based in Lewes. She used her theatrical skills to approach the public to raise awareness of bipolar.

Riding kilometres for the Pole-to-Pole Challenge

Rotary District Governor, Annemarie Bochove Allen joined in; cycling for 9.5mins to represent the average of 9.5 years to get a diagnosis.

Judith Pratt, President of the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath said: “Bipolar is a life-long severe mental health condition characterised by highs and lows. There are over a million people living with bipolar in the UK – that’s roughly 1 in 50 people and many don’t get the support they need. I am absolutely delighted that we will make a real difference to the lives of people affected by bipolar with our Rotary Club’s achievements in raising awareness and establishing a local peer support group.”