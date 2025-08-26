More than 130 golfers and 50 local volunteers supported Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Clubs 25th anniversary Golf Day.

The Golf Day took place at Cowdray and raised money for two of the club’s selected charities.

The charities are Midhurst Palliative Care and the club’s international project ‘Water Barrels for Tanzania.’

The Rotary Club have said other funds will also go towards ‘local good causes’ during the course of 2025.

Team Poat on the first tee

President Andrew Mitchell said every member of the club contributed to a fabulous day, especially a unique 'ball spotting’ service for wayward shots, which is was appreciated by those who stray off the fairway.

Michael Balmforth from the Midhurst Rotary Club said a special thanks was given to club members John Barret, Julian Goodale and John Sexton aided by members from the Inner Wheel, who were on call from 7.00 am through to prize giving in the early evening.

Mr Balmforth added: “The club is hoping to raise total funds of £20,000 this year, dedicated to several local charities and the club's own water management project in Tanzania ‘Roll out the Barrel’, now supported by over a dozen Rotary clubs across the district and Rotary International.

"The campaign is the brainchild of club members Rangesh Nallan and past president John Maguire, ably assisted by member Robert Morrison.”