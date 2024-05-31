Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rother planners have granted temporary permission to station caravans on a site near Battle, re-approving a scheme which had been quashed at judicial review.

On Thursday (May 30), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved an application seeking retrospective permission to station a pair of caravans on land in Netherfield Road near Battle for the next three years.

While acknowledging the scheme would “harm” the High Weald National Landscape, officers had recommended approval both because of the personal circumstances of the applicants and the district’s lack of alternative Gypsy and Traveller sites.

A similar recommendation had seen the proposals gain temporary permission in June last year, although this consent was quashed in February as a result of a judicial review application from the campaign group RAUDIN (Residents Against Unauthorised Development in Netherfield).

A layout of the site land in Netherfield Road, near Battle. Pic: Contributed

In responding to the judicial review, Rother District Council accepted it had not properly advertised the application and, as a result, had failed to carry out part of the legal process necessary to grant planning permission. This meant the scheme had to come back to the planning committee for a fresh hearing.

Bernard Brown, a representative of RAUDIN who had led the judicial review application, spoke against the scheme and argued the full weight of its harms had not been properly considered by the council.

He went on to argue the council had ‘largely ignored’ the grounds put forward in RAUDIN’s judicial review application. The committee heard how these grounds — which Mr Brown said included ‘environmental considerations’ — had been accepted as ‘having merit’, but had not been tested in court.

Susan Smith, the applicant, said: “We are not there to upset people, we are just there to have a place to live at the moment. Whatever the council says we do; we don’t go against the council. I think the council has a hard job because there are no properties for traveller sites.”

The committee heard how Ms Smith and another woman lived on the site , along with a total of five dependents.

In a report to the committee, officers had said “the best interests of children should be a primary consideration in any decision on the application.”

The committee also heard how the residents meet the definition of a “gypsy or traveller”, which officers said had meant the lack of alternative sites was another significant factor in their recommendation.

The committee as a whole opted to support the officers’ recommendation.

The approval comes with conditions including a time limit requiring the caravans to be removed from the site on or before 30 May 2027. The conditions also include a restriction on who can live on the site.