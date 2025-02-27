Rother restaurant handed three-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Quayside Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Retail Unit 2 Strand Court Strand Quay, Rye, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.