Rother restaurant handed three-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:39 BST

A Rother restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Quayside Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Retail Unit 2 Strand Court Strand Quay, Rye, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 188 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

