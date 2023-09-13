BREAKING
Route 700 buses face 30 minute delays due to roadworks in Lancing

Route 700 buses could face delays of up to and beyond thirty minutes today (September 13) due to roadworks in Lancing, Stagecoach has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Announcing the issue on Twitter, the bus company advised customers to allow extra time for their journey, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Several roadworks are scheduled for the area, according to streeguide.co.uk, including utility repair and maintenance works, some of which are set to affect the footway and carriageway.

