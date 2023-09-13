Route 700 buses face 30 minute delays due to roadworks in Lancing
Route 700 buses could face delays of up to and beyond thirty minutes today (September 13) due to roadworks in Lancing, Stagecoach has said.
Announcing the issue on Twitter, the bus company advised customers to allow extra time for their journey, apologising for any inconvenience caused.
Several roadworks are scheduled for the area, according to streeguide.co.uk, including utility repair and maintenance works, some of which are set to affect the footway and carriageway.