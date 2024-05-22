Royal British Legion in Midhurst dedicates a new standard for just the third time in its 100 year history

In a service led by Reverend Marcus Collie at Midhurst Parish Church, branch chairman Brigadier Arthur Douglas-Nugent committed the old standard to the safe-keeping of the church, where it is set to be displayed alongside other historic banners and introduced an all-new banner, which will serve as a centrepiece for future Remembrance Day and Armistice Day events.

It’s only the third time in the branch’s hundred year history that members have sworn in a new banner, and the occasion felt appropriately momentous, not least because the previous standard had such a varied career, having been taken all the way to Ypres in 2018, and participating in the Coronation of King Charles III last year.

Shortly after the service, the branch held a short ceremony to thank residents and patrons who have supported the charity over so many years.

Poppy Appeal organiser Phil Stringer said, “The RBL does some tremendous work, but it can only do so thanks to our fantastic local businesses and residents, as well as the support of our amazing volunteers, so it’s right that we should use this occasion to mark their important contribution.”

1 . Royal British Legion dedicates a new standard in Midhurst This is the Legion chapter's third standard in its 100-year-history. Photo: Paul Piper

2 . Royal British Legion dedicates a new standard in Midhurst Chairman Brigadier Arthur Douglas-Nugent, centre, attended the ceremony Photo: Paul Piper

3 . Royal British Legion dedicates a new standard in Midhurst The standard is considered the centrepiece of the ceremony at Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events. Photo: Paul Piper