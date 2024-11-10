Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal returns to Battle and surrounding villages after five years
This year’s campaign saw volunteers from across these villages joining forces to man stands at Jempson’s, High Street, Tesco’s express (Muffin club) and the train station.
Local businesses also rallied behind the cause, decorating their windows and placing Poppy boxes in shops, cafes, and other establishments.
A spokesperson for The Royal British Legion extended ‘heartfelt thanks to the residents, volunteers, and businesses of Battle and the neighbouring villages for their overwhelming support.’
They added: “Together, they have brought the Poppy Appeal back to life, honouring the memory of the fallen and providing ongoing support for veterans and their families.
Poppy Appeal organiser Kieran Doyle said: “The Poppy Appeal will be back next year and is looking for volunteers to help in the town and villages make a bigger impact.”
