Helena Croft, chief executive of the Horsham-based charity StreetlightUK, has received an MBE in King Charles’ first birthday honours.

Mrs Croft has been instrumental in leading StreetlightUK’s mission to provide a safe and supportive environment for women who have experienced sexual exploitation.

Under her leadership, StreetlightUK has expanded its services to provide access to education, training, and employment opportunities, as well as psychological and emotional support to help women rebuild their lives.

Helena Croft, chief executive of the Horsham-based charity StreetlightUK, has received an MBE in King Charles' first birthday honours for her help in supporting vulnerable women

She said: “I am humbled by the recognition, but this MBE truly belongs to everyone who has worked tirelessly to support our mission. I could not have achieved this without the unwavering support and tireless efforts of my colleagues, trustees, and our volunteers, both past and present.”

Mrs Croft also expressed her gratitude to her husband Jonathan, who, she said, had been a constant strength, and to her children Amie, Mary and Ben and her wider family.

She added: “My family has been my rock throughout this journey. Alongside my personal faith in God; their steadfast love, support and encouragement have been instrumental in helping me to stay focused on our mission.”

Mrs Croft also paid tribute to the brave women that StreetlightUK supports. She said: “It is an honour to serve these women who have shown such courage and resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship. This MBE is a reflection of their strength and determination, and I am privileged to work alongside them.”