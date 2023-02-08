Royal Mail revealed the image of their new definitive stamp of King Charles III today, based on an adapted version of the portrait by Martin Jennings for the Royal Mint.

A definitive stamp is one that consists solely of the monarchs’ head and value of the stamp on a plain coloured background.

The new portrait is an adapted version of that used on new UK coinage and shows the king facing to the left. The original painting was carefully adjusted and digitally relit for use on the stamps, which marks a continuation of a long tradition stretching back to the creation of the Penny Black in 1840.

The respective value of each stamp will be reflected by the colour of the background, which will be carried over from the previous Machin stamps, which were as follows:

The new postal stamp will be introduced later this year

- 1st Class – Plum Purple

- 2nd Class – Holly Green

- 1st Class Large – Marine Turquoise

- 2nd Class Large – Dark Pine Green

In order to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change, existing stocks of the Queen Elizabeth II stamps will be distributed as planned, and will remain valid in line with Royal Mail’s recent transition to barcodes on stamps.

Retailers will continue to sell the old stamps featuring the late Queen until they have been exhausted, at which point they will be supplied with the new stamps.

Simon Thompson, CEO of Royal Mail said: "Ever since the Penny Black was issued in the reign of Queen Victoria, British stamps have carried the image of the reigning monarch. The Definitive stamp has become a recognisable symbol of each reign. Uniquely, British stamps do not have the country of origin printed on them as the image of the monarch is sufficient. So today is a hugely important milestone for Royal Mail and the country as we reveal the image of the new King Charles Definitive.”

The new stamps are expected to go on sale as of April 4 2023.

The new stamp is also expected to form part of an exhibition on royal stamps at the Postal Museum in London. Starting today (February 8) and runs until September 3.

