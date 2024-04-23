Royal Marines present East Sussex mother with medal in recognition of 19-year-old son’s sacrifice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valerie Wheddon, 90, received the Elizabeth Cross on Wednesday, April 17, in recognition of Marine Gareth Wheddon’s sacrifice and dedication to His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

The young Marine passed away on November 12, 1978, aged 19, only two years after joining the Royal Marines. He was injured in an improvised explosive device attack in Northern Ireland and later died in hospital.

Peter Wheddon, Marine Wheddon’s brother, said: “It was a privilege for my mother and family to receive the Elizabeth Cross from His Majesty’s representative in recognition of the sacrifice of Gareth. This Elizabeth Cross will be treasured by our family.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ personally awarded the medal to Valerie.

Marine Wheddon’s brother, sister and wider family attended the presentation, alongside his former colleagues, including Graham Easthope who had served with Marine Wheddon and was a pallbearer at his funeral.