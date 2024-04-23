Royal Marines present East Sussex mother with medal in recognition of 19-year-old son’s sacrifice
Valerie Wheddon, 90, received the Elizabeth Cross on Wednesday, April 17, in recognition of Marine Gareth Wheddon’s sacrifice and dedication to His Majesty’s Armed Forces.
The young Marine passed away on November 12, 1978, aged 19, only two years after joining the Royal Marines. He was injured in an improvised explosive device attack in Northern Ireland and later died in hospital.
Peter Wheddon, Marine Wheddon’s brother, said: “It was a privilege for my mother and family to receive the Elizabeth Cross from His Majesty’s representative in recognition of the sacrifice of Gareth. This Elizabeth Cross will be treasured by our family.”
The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman CStJ personally awarded the medal to Valerie.
Marine Wheddon’s brother, sister and wider family attended the presentation, alongside his former colleagues, including Graham Easthope who had served with Marine Wheddon and was a pallbearer at his funeral.
The Royal Navy said the Elizabeth Cross award was introduced in 2009 and is granted to the families of Armed Forces personnel who have been killed on operations or as a result of terrorism. Families can visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/request-for-the-elizabeth-cross-and-memorial-scroll to make a request for an Elizabeth Cross and Memorial Scroll. The Royal Navy said the medal is available to the families of Armed Forces personnel who died in conflicts that date back to 1948. These include: the Korean War, the Malayan Emergency, the Falklands conflict, operations in Northern Ireland, and operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
