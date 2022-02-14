In Pulborough families are being offered the opportunity to become their own detective unit. They will be tasked with solving wildlife mysteries and learn how to track wildlife and look for clues such as footprints, feathers or fur.

The charity for our chirping chums is also offering a sensory walk and crafts event at Pagham Harbour where, using their senses, families will discover how wildlife managed through the wild winter weather and search for the starting signs of spring. They shall also make tasty treats to take home to entice the avifauna into their own gardens.

In Pagham families will also have the option of becoming their own Mystery Inc. and hunt for clues and find natural treasures at the nature treasure hunt and crafts event, they can then build feeders of their own to take home.

RSPB Pagham Harbour and Pulborough Brooks' fun-filled family frolics this half term

Entrance to RSPB Pulborough costs £4 per adult and £2 per child and an activity pack costs £3 and takes place between February 19- 27 from 10.00am - 4.00pm. (no need to pre book).

Pagham Harbour’s Sensory Walk and Craft event and the treasure hunt event costs £4 per child (£3 for members) at 10.30 on Thursday, February 24 Visit: events.rspb.org.uk/paghamharbourRSPB Pulborough Brooks is home to over 2,000 species of bird and possesses gentle trails that lead through ‘a mosaic of habitats’ such as wetlands, heathland, woodland and meadows.

The RSPB is the UK’s largest nature conservation charity and it asks ‘everyone to give nature a home’. With its partners the RSPB protects threatened birds and wildlife in towns, coast and countryside.

