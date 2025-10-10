Why not consider rescuing and giving a dog a second chance at life?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Precious - seven-year-old Staffie
Precious is arrived at the RSPCA with her daughter Bonnie. She has lived a sheltered life, staying indoors and not experiencing much of the outside world. The charity said Precious has taken it all in her stride and loves being out in the fresh air! The active girl loves exploring but also likes her creature comforts. Precious is very motivated by food which can lead her to scavenging for food if left on the sides or in the bin. New adopters will need to manage this in a home. She is looking for a home as an only dog. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bonnie - five-year-old Staffie cross
Bonnie has lived a sheltered life so can find novel objects and new surroundings worrying at first. She is a special character and warms to people pretty quickly. The RSPCA said she has made friends with all the staff at the centre. After living most of her life indoors, she has picked up some bad manners such as jumping up at the side if she smells food or diving into the bin for unfinished treats! New adopters would need to manage this in her new home. However with all of that, plus her little quirks, she loves nothing more than cuddling up on your lap. She would be best suited to a home without any other animals so that she can lap up all the attention she craves. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rhonda - five-year-old German Shepherd
The RSPCA said Rhonda arrived in a sorry state after living outside. The charity said it doesn't know much about her past, other than that she has spent most of her time in a garden. Rhonda is a sweet girl. She becomes affectionate once she's comfortable and looks to her trusted people for support and kindness. She is looking for an experienced home who will slowly show her the world isn’t scary through positive training and patience. The charity said it doesn't think she has ever lived in a home, so adopters will need to be patient. Photo: RSPCA
4. Reggie - nine-year-old Boxer crossbreed
Reggie is a wonderful boy who is looking for a new home. The RSPCA said he was living in the garden in his previous home. Since being at the centre he has shown staff that he is a big character with lots of love to give. He is friendly with other dogs, although he can struggle to read them and comes across as a 'bit much'. He is strong on the lead so his owner will need to be comfortable walking him. The charity said he is a 'wonderful boy' and is looking for someone to 'spoil him rotten'. Photo: RSPCA