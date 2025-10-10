2 . Bonnie - five-year-old Staffie cross

Bonnie has lived a sheltered life so can find novel objects and new surroundings worrying at first. She is a special character and warms to people pretty quickly. The RSPCA said she has made friends with all the staff at the centre. After living most of her life indoors, she has picked up some bad manners such as jumping up at the side if she smells food or diving into the bin for unfinished treats! New adopters would need to manage this in her new home. However with all of that, plus her little quirks, she loves nothing more than cuddling up on your lap. She would be best suited to a home without any other animals so that she can lap up all the attention she craves. Photo: RSPCA