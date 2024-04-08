Are you looking to welcome a dog into your home?
All pictures and information comes from the RSPCA.
1. Olive, Kiwi and Zest - six-month-old Staffies
Olive, Kiwi and Zest are boisterous, friendly, cheeky pups who will need complete training, including housetraining. They will need their own, private, secure gardens to help with this. As they have been in kennels for the last six weeks, they have had limited life experiences so will need families with plenty of time to spend with them. The RSPCA said they are playful pups who can be quite mouthy so would not be suitable for very young children. Photo: RSPCA
2. Dora - two-year-old Foxhound crossbreed
Dora was born in kennels and adopted but, due to circumstance changes, she was returned. She is a super friendly girl who is looking for someone who wants a dog who will be a lot of fun and outgoing. Dora is a working breed with a lot of energy which means she needs both physical and mental exercise to keep her happy. She has been working on many different skills such as scentwork, as well as some basics such as loose lead walking as she can be strong on the lead when excited and bouncy. The RSPCA said she does really well with positive reinforcement - treats are the way to her heart. Photo: RSPCA
3. Daisy May - 10-year-old Boston Terrier cross
Daisy May is a sweet, friendly girl who enjoys fuss and attention and walks well on the lead. She would enjoy a garden to potter in and likes her walks but does not want to venture too far! Daisy May is a new arrival - the RSPCA will release more information once she's assessed. Photo: RSPCA
4. Vibes - four-year-old Staffie cross
Vibes arrived at the RSPCA after his previous owner moved away and was no longer able to care for him, the charity said. He is a very friendly, enthusiastic boy who wants to say hello to everyone he meets. He enjoys fuss and attention and is well behaved on his walks. Vibes is a very new arrival, so more information will follow. Photo: RSPCA