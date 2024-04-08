2 . Dora - two-year-old Foxhound crossbreed

Dora was born in kennels and adopted but, due to circumstance changes, she was returned. She is a super friendly girl who is looking for someone who wants a dog who will be a lot of fun and outgoing. Dora is a working breed with a lot of energy which means she needs both physical and mental exercise to keep her happy. She has been working on many different skills such as scentwork, as well as some basics such as loose lead walking as she can be strong on the lead when excited and bouncy. The RSPCA said she does really well with positive reinforcement - treats are the way to her heart. Photo: RSPCA