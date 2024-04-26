4 . Jack - 13-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel crossbreed

Despite Jack's age, he is full of life and likes to let everyone know about it, the RSPCA said. He is a great tennis ball enthusiast and likes nothing more than to play fetch. He does have a few ongoing medical issues and will be on pain medication for life. The charity said this doesn't stop him, however, and he is always ready for his walks. Jack is looking for somone who will have pateince for him and find enjoyment in his silly ways. He is finding beig alone difficult at the rehoming centre will be a great companion for someone who will be able to be with him for most of the time. Photo: RSPCA