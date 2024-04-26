Could you be the person to give one of these super-cute dogs the home they’ve been dreaming of?
All information comes from the RSPCA.
1. 11-week-old Pug cross Dachshund puppies
Alison, Jodie, Roy, Glen, Branson and Flynn arrived at the RSPCA as an unplanned litter. They are sweet, happy little pups that love to play, zoom around and snooze. They will need access to a private garden and their new family will need plenty of time and patience for puppy training. They could live with children over five years and will need a home where they are rarely left. They could live with other dogs and potentially cats. Photo: RSPCA
2. Donald - nine-week-old German Shepherd
Donald is a cheeky, mischievous, fun loving pup! He is a typical Shepherd and bonds very strongly so would like a home where he is rarely left. He will need a private garden to assist with training and could potentially live with teenage children. Donald was hand reared so he would benefit from living with another dog to help show him the ropes. His new family will ideally be Shepherd experienced and have plenty of time and patience for puppy training. Photo: RSPCA
3. Chardonnay - one-year-old French Bulldog
The RSPCA said Chardonnay is 'such a cute little thing and loves nothing more than being centre of attention'. She is often found on the centre's receptionist's lap having a snooze after a busy morning of adventures. She is your typical French bulldog that has endless burst of energy, however, when given the opportunity will jump at a chance of sleeping on someone’s lap. Chardonnay struggles to disengage with dogs so further training around this will be needed when in a home and experienced adopters required. She will also need further training with toiletting and loose lead walking. Photo: RSPCA
4. Jack - 13-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel crossbreed
Despite Jack's age, he is full of life and likes to let everyone know about it, the RSPCA said. He is a great tennis ball enthusiast and likes nothing more than to play fetch. He does have a few ongoing medical issues and will be on pain medication for life. The charity said this doesn't stop him, however, and he is always ready for his walks. Jack is looking for somone who will have pateince for him and find enjoyment in his silly ways. He is finding beig alone difficult at the rehoming centre will be a great companion for someone who will be able to be with him for most of the time. Photo: RSPCA