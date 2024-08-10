Roger, Jessica and Betty were removed from the multi-dog household by an RSPCA inspector in May.

The RSPCA said there were ‘around 40 dogs in the home’ and many of them were ‘quite nervous’.

The dogs had never been out on a walk, or experienced life outside of where they lived, according to the RSPCA.

A pregnant dog was also rescued from the home and gave birth to her puppies just weeks after arriving at the rehoming centre.

Roger and Jessica are looking for a home where they can remain together, while Betty would prefer to be the only pet in her home.

All of the dogs will require experienced owners who can help them gain confidence, and will need private gardens in their new homes.

The charity said Roger, who is ‘very anxious’, relies on Jessica and ‘gets quite upset’ when he is on his own.

A spokesperson for RSPCA Brighton said: “Roger and Jessica are now doing really well but are both still shy with new people and have had no life experiences outside so get overwhelmed quite easily.

"Roger and Jessica will need a calm, quiet home environment without children. They are still very young so will need a fairly active owner once they are ready to face the outside world.

"Betty has not been socialised with other dogs outside of her own relatives in the house so can be vocal and worried by them.

"We will start to socialise her at the shelter when we feel she is ready for it.”

For more information, and to view the dogs up for adoption at RSPCA Brighton, visit: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/animals/dogs.

