RSPCA Brighton is looking for a home with a garden for Sophie the cat – could you help

An RSPCA spokesman said: “Age is just a number when you are a gorgeous 14-year-old cat like Sophie.

“She came into rescue because her owners’ relationship broke down and neither of them could care for her any longer. She needs an adult only home with her own garden and lots of love and attention.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She has a heart murmur but she has probably been like that for life so it shouldn’t cause any issues.”

Sophie the cat is looking for a new home

Sophie is just one of the cats looking for a new home at RSPCA Brighton’s shelter at Patcham. To offer a home to Sophie email [email protected]

To find out more about the other animals ready for homing or how to help the charity, visit www.rspca-brighton.org.uk

HAVE YOU READ: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8bgrms