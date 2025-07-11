RSPCA issue advice to Sussex pet owners as heat alert upgraded from yellow to amber

With temperatures set to soar in Sussex this weekend, the RSPCA is issuing urgent advice, tips and DIY video tutorials to help pet owners keep their furry and feathered friends cool and comfortable.

The advice comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has raised a yellow heat alert warning to AMBER today (July 11) across much of England.

The latest amber alerts cover London, the Midlands, the South East, South West and East of England.

The charity is also urging outdoor event organisers to take into consideration visitors bringing their dogs.

The soaring temperatures can pose huge risks to pets, wildlife and farmed animals, and amid predictions from forecasters of further high temperatures, many pet owners and animal lovers may be concerned about keeping animals safe during the heatwave.

Carrie Stones, Campaign Manager at the RSPCA said: “From today (July 11) and over the weekend, we’re being warned by authorities that many regions in England will experience temperatures of up to 30 degrees celsius, and even higher in some areas, prompting an amber health alert to be issued.

“It’s essential that pet owners familiarise themselves with the signs of heatstroke in their animals, and know how to act if they believe their pet may be suffering.

“Prevention is much better than cure, so, it’s also really important we do everything we can to keep our animals cool and comfortable while the heat is here, and we’re urging animal lovers to share our best tips to help.

"It’s also a really helpful idea to support local wildlife too, by popping out some bowls of water to help birds, foxes and other wildlife.

“We’re asking outdoor event organisations to routinely raise awareness of the dangers of heat related illness in dogs with attendees via their social media platforms and webpages and encourage dog owners to leave their dogs at home.

“We’d also like to remind everybody that if you see a dog inside a hot car, please call 999 immediately, as only the police have the legal power to enter a vehicle to rescue an animal in distress.”