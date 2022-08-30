RSPCA received more than 300 reports of abandoned animals in West Sussex last year

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sizzle from RSPCA Mount Noddy animal centre in West Sussex. Picture from RSPCA

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “In West Sussex there were 345 abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA in 2021.

“However, this year there has been a whopping 100 per cent increase in the number of abandonments in West Sussex from January-July with 319 reports made to the charity already this year.

“Heartbreakingly, the number of animals being dumped is also on the rise nationally with a 17 per cent increase from 2020-2021 and a 24 per cent increase in 2022.”

The charity said it fears a huge rise in pet ownership during the pandemic coupled with the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances means even more animals are being given up this year.

The animal welfare charity has released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a cat carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away, or chucking your dog out of the car and driving off leaving them desperately running behind the vehicle, is absolutely unthinkable and heartbreaking to most pet owners - but sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.

“We understand that sometimes the unexpected can happen - the pandemic and cost of living crisis proved that - but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal.

"There are always other options for anyone who has fallen on hard times and can no longer afford to keep their pet.”

According to the RSPCA, dogs were the most abandoned pet with 14,462 reports made to the charity last year.

An RSPCA spokesperson added: “In West Sussex, RSPCA Mount Noddy animal centre is caring for six-year-old dachshund Sizzle who was found wandering alone in West London.