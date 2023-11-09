The RSPCA has released a Christmas film which ‘explores the unique role pets play in people’s lives’ as neglect and abandonment calls reportedly reach a three-year high.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity’s new Christmas advert has hit more television and digital screens this week - with the animal welfare charity looking to raise vital funds as calls about abandonment and neglect to its emergency line reach a ‘shocking’ three-year high.

The advert forms a key part of the charity's 'Join the Christmas Rescue' campaign - which launches at a time when the RSPCA fears that ‘thousands of animals' lives are hanging in the balance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heart-warming advert explores the unique role pets play in people's lives - from helping people combat loneliness and grief, to offering companionship to young children, to pets being the loving face that welcomes owners at the door when they return home.

The RSPCA has released a Christmas film which ‘explores the unique role pets play in people’s lives’ as neglect and abandonment calls reportedly reach a three-year high. Photo: RSPCA video still

However, it also explores the darker side of animal ownership - showing a recreation of the sort of abandonment call dealt with all too often by RSPCA officers - as animal rescue officer (ARO) Jade Guthrie is shown coming to the aid of a dog left tied up and alone next to some bins.

The advert airs as calls to the RSPCA about neglect and abandonment have reportedly been spiralling, amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Shirley Ballas, RSPCA ambassador, champion ballroom dancer and TV judge, recorded the voiceover for the advert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This heartwarming advert reminds us that while many pets face a loving Christmas in a warm, safe home; many animals face a bleaker reality this festive season.

Shirley Ballas, RSPCA ambassador, champion ballroom dancer and TV judge. Photo: Andrew Forsyth

"I know the incredible and tireless work of their rescue teams to bring animals to safety, but it's their kind-hearted supporters - the animal-loving public - who power the rescue and help them bring even more animals to safety.

“I hope this advert encourages people to Join the Christmas Rescue, and ensure more animals can be reached this winter.”

In September, 1,969 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA - higher than the number in that month in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and the charity is braced for more tragic reports about dumped pets and animal neglect over the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARO Jade added: “Sadly, the end of the advert demonstrates a situation our officers are seeing all too often on the frontline - abandoned, unwanted animals.

“I've wanted to be an RSPCA rescuer my whole life - but I've never seen things this busy on the frontline before; and we know this winter, our rescue teams are set to be inundated with more worrying calls about animals in need. For many, the RSPCA is their only hope.

“Thousands of animals' lives are hanging in the balance this Christmas. We must come together for the animals who need us - but we cannot do that without our kind supporters.”