A badger has been successfully returned to the wild in Sussex after it was caught in a snare.

A member of the public contacted the RSPCA’s cruelty line after finding the animal trapped near Robertsbridge Community College in Knelle Road, Robertsbridge on the morning of November 2.

RSPCA Inspector Charlotte Baumann went to the location and found the adult male badger stuck near a perimeter fence in a farm field tangled up in wire around his belly. The badger was very distressed and was struggling violently to break loose and the officer used her grasper and a cutting tool to free him.

Fortunately, despite his ordeal he was uninjured and the inspector released him in the countryside close by.

A badger has been successfully returned to the wild in Robertsbridge after it was caught in a snare. Picture: RSPCA

“He was a large, fully grown badger who was very distressed by the predicament he was in. It looked like he’d been there for a while as he had churned up a big circle in the ground with his paws,” Charlotte said.

“I am certain it was a snare trap. The wire was wrapped around the animal’s belly. I was able to cut most of it away and the small bit that was left will have slipped off him when he ran away.

“It was a difficult rescue as the badger was lively and quite aggressive and it demonstrates why members of the public shouldn’t handle and attempt to rescue animals of this size.

“You should never try to free an animal from a snare or trap as they could be more seriously injured than it first appears. It can also be dangerous to do so and in these situations people should keep a safe distance and monitor the situation before calling the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999. Because cruelty and neglect calls are our top priority it might take us longer than we’d like to get help to animals like this.

“This incident highlights yet again the cruel and indiscriminate nature of snares and the suffering they cause. Animals like foxes are often the target of traps, but also other animals like badgers, and even domestic pets, can fall victim to them.

“Snares don’t discriminate between species and any animal that moves through the noose is a potential victim - this badger is very lucky to have escaped without any injuries.”